Iconic Blues Musician Bringing Kick-Ass Shows To Massachusetts This Spring

A New England Music Hall of Fame inductee is bringing his signature sound to several shows in Massachusetts later this year, and you better have the stamina to keep up with the 73-year-old

James Montgomery has been performing and making blues music for several decades, and the New England musician is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

"People should know that they're going to see an energetic show played by some of the best musicians on the planet," the Detroit, MI, native said in an interview with Daily Voice. "Everybody I have with my band has played with some of the biggest bands in the country."

Montgomery is bringing his legendary sound and band, appropriately named the James Montgomery Band, to several shows across the state this spring.

Sets will include songs from the band's latest album called "The James Montgomery Blues Band: A Tribute to Paul Butterfield" while featuring Montgomery's extensive catalog.

"It is a little bit of everything," the musician said. "We'll be playing some songs dedicated to Paul Butterfield, we start the set with that, then we mix in some originals and we've got old favorites."

The band formed after Montgomery was offered a record deal upon graduating from Boston University, he told Daily Voice. Since then Montgomery has been nonstop for more than 40 years, becoming an accomplished blues harpist, singer, frontman, and bandleader.

All the while, Montgomery has played with some of the biggest names in the music industry. They include Gregg Allman, Johnny Winter, B.B. King, Muddy Waters, Buddy Guy, Aerosmith, the Rolling Stones, Joe Cocker, and James Brown – just to name a few.

With all these connections and collaborations, Montgomery has maintained a tight circle of world-class musicians who constantly deliver show-stopping performances.

"My band has always been a very high-energy band and I'm in my 70s now, but my energy on stage is the same as it's always been the same with the guys in the band," he said. "We come to kick ass and take no prisoners and that's what we do."

Montgomery and his band had scheduled stops in Shirley, Marblehead, Dalton, Arlington, and Amherst. Details about the shows and how to buy tickets are available on Montgomery's website.

