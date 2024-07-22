Mostly Cloudy 83°

Driver Was On Phone When He Hit, Killed Woman In Bedford: DA

A 34-year-old Billerica man is believed to have been on his phone when he crashed into a 53-year-old woman, killing her, authorities said. 

Josh Lanier
The man, whose name was not released, hit the woman on Saturday, July 20, just after 3:30 p.m. as she walked her bicycle across Concord Street, the Middlesex District Attorney said. 

Paramedics rushed the woman to Lahey Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead, the prosecutor's office said. Her name has not been released as authorities contact her family. 

The driver remained at the scene. 

An initial investigation revealed he was likely using his phone when hit her with his Volkswagen GTI, the prosecutor said. His license was also suspended. 

He was cited and ordered to appear in Concord District Court at a later date. 

