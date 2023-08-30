Dramatic Video Shows Thief Crash Car In Daring Escape From Maynard Cops

Police believe an organized group of between eight and 10 people are breaking into and stealing cars from Leominster and Sudbury and bringing them to Maynard, according to the Maynard Police Department.

Police were tipped off that a group of people were stealing cars around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, from Christmas Motors near Acton Street in Maynard.

Officers arrived to find several cars blocking the road and multiple vehicles driving away from the area of Acton and Brown Streets. One car sped down Route 27 and turned the wrong way onto Main Street.

Police attempted to stop the car, but the driver sped off before crashing the vehicle in the area of 217 Main Street. The driver jumped from the wreckage and ran away before officers could catch him.

Click here to see the dramatic home security video of the thief losing control of the car and crashing.

The stolen vehicles include:

A white BMW X4 was stolen from Sudbury and later found unoccupied in Worcester late Wednesday morning.

A white Chrysler Pacific was stolen from Leominster and later found unoccupied and recovered in Fitchburg late Wednesday morning.

A gray Dodge Ram 4-door was stolen from Maynard and later found unoccupied and recovered in Maynard

A gray Toyota Rav4 was stolen from Leominster, and police have not been found at this time.

A gray Toyota Avalon was stolen from Maynard and recovered in Maynard after it crashed.

Police believe that two other cars were stolen out of Leominster and are still missing.

Police ask anyone with home security camera footage from around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday in the areas of Brown Street or Main Street to contact Maynard Police at 978-897-1011, or email tmanchuso@maynardpolice.com and jmorahan@maynardpolice.com.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.