Dracut Mechanic Wins $1M, Immediately Goes Back To Work

Tyler Considine, a Dracut mechanic, won $1 million in the “100X Cash” instant ticket game on Wednesday, Aug. 2, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery.

Considine took the lump-sum payment worth $650,000 before taxes. But instead of immediately going on a spending spree, he said his first stop would be to deposit his winnings and then clock in at work.

Considine bought the lucky ticket at the Dracut Town Variety store at 1734 Lakeview Ave. in Dracut. The store will get a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

