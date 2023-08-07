Mostly Cloudy 74°

Dracut Mechanic Wins $1M, Immediately Goes Back To Work

A fat check didn't stop one Middlesex County lottery winner from going to work later that same day. 

Tyler Considine didn't let his new-found windfall keep him from returning to work the same day. Photo Credit: Massachusetts State Lottery
Morgan Gonzales
Tyler Considine, a Dracut mechanic, won $1 million in the “100X Cash” instant ticket game on Wednesday, Aug. 2, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery.

Considine took the lump-sum payment worth $650,000 before taxes. But instead of immediately going on a spending spree, he said his first stop would be to deposit his winnings and then clock in at work. 

Considine bought the lucky ticket at the Dracut Town Variety store at 1734 Lakeview Ave. in Dracut. The store will get a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

