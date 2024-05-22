Dominique Matthew Long, 31, of Malden, was arrested following the shooting and will be charged with armed robbery, assault and battery, three counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, and intimidation of a witness, the Middlesex District Attorney's Office said. He will be arraigned after he is released from the hospital.

Malden police received a 911 call about a disturbance near 260 Eastern Avenue around 9:15 a.m.

Long was holding several items with a "kitchen-style" knife in his pants pocket. Police told him to put them down, but he refused. That's what officers say he pulled the knife and charged at them, the prosecutor's office said.

A Malden officer used a stun gun on Long, but it didn't stop him, authorities said. Another officer then shot him with their pistol.

Long was taken to a Boston hospital, where he is in stable condition. An officer was also taken to an area hospital for treatment, but officials did not say what injuries they sustained.

Witnesses told investigators that Long attacked a 43-year-old woman who was walking along Eastern Avenue before police were called. She threw a cup of coffee at him, and he punched her in the head, the prosecutor said. The woman tried to film the attack, but Long stole her iPad and pulled out the knife, officials continued.

The woman was taken to an area hospital, treated, and released.

The Middlesex District Attorney's Office is investigating the officer-involved shooting, which is standard practice.

