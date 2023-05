The crash closed the right northbound lane of Route 30 at 1-95 northbound, according to a MassDOT Tweet sent at 11:20 on Wednesday, May 3.

A person sustained serious injuries in the crash. A medical helicopter was called to transport the trauma victim off of the scene, according to the Weston Fire Department.

The scene was cleared and all lanes were open by 12:36 p.m., according to MassDOT.

