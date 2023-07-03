Overcast 74°

Construction Worker Hospitalized After Fall From Medford Home's Roof Into Basement

A construction worker suffered life-threatening injuries after falling between 15 and 20 feet, officials say. 

Medford firefighters pulled the construction worker from the basement. Photo Credit: Medford Firefighters Local 1032.
Morgan Gonzales
Firefighters were alerted of a construction accident on Green Road in Medford around 11:55 a.m. on Monday, July 3 in which a construction worker fell between 15 and 20 feet, according to the Medford Firefighters Local 1032. 

The worker fell from the roof into the basement of a single-family home. He suffered life-threatening injuries in the fall. 

Firefighter crews extricated the worker from the basement. He was then evaluated by the Armstrong Ambulance Service and transported to the hospital. 

Medford police also responded to the scene. 

