Child Porn: Female Daycare Worker Took Nude Photos Of Kids in Tyngsborough, Shared Them With Ex

Lindsay Groves, 38, of Hudson, New Hampshire, is accused of taking nude photos of the children under her care and texting them to an ex-partner while employed at Creative Minds Early Learning Center, the US Attorney for Massachusetts said.

Groves allegedly took the photos during bathroom breaks or when changing their diapers before naptime, the prosecutor said. A forensic audit of her cellphone showed she sent more than 2,500 texts to her ex discussing the photos of prepubescent children. Some of them ranging from 3 to 5 years old, officials said.

She is accused of taking photos of the children from May 2022 until June 2023, when she was arrested, the feds said.

Groves faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted of child exploitation and up to 20 years if convicted of child porn charges, authorities said.

Members of the public who have questions, concerns, or information regarding this case should call 617-748-3274.

The investigation is ongoing.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.