Car Flipped On Side From Head-On Crash In Pepperell: Fire Officials

Crews responded to the two-car crash on Brookline Street in Pepperell around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26, Pepperell Fire said on Facebook.

Upon arrival, crews found one car on its side with the driver trapped inside. A medical helicopter was called to scene while first responders worked to free the victim.

Their condition was not specified and Daily Voice has reached out for more information. The accident is under investigation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.