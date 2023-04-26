Fair 49°

Car Flipped On Side From Head-On Crash In Pepperell: Fire Officials

First responders had to rescue a driver from a car that was flipped on its side after collided head-on with another car in North Central Massachusetts this week, according to officials.

A medical helicopter lands at the scene of a head-on car crash in Pepperell on Wednesday, April 26
David Cifarelli
Crews responded to the two-car crash on Brookline Street in Pepperell around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26, Pepperell Fire said on Facebook.

Upon arrival, crews found one car on its side with the driver trapped inside. A medical helicopter was called to scene while first responders worked to free the victim. 

Their condition was not specified and Daily Voice has reached out for more information. The accident is under investigation. 

