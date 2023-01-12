Contact Us
Wilmington Man Heading Overseas Because Of $1 Million Mass Lottery Prize

David Cifarelli
Michael Paquette holding his $1million lottery prize
Michael Paquette holding his $1million lottery prize Photo Credit: Massachusetts State Lottery

One local man will head overseas after winning it big in the Massachusetts State Lottery.

Michael Paquette, of Wilmington, won a $1 million prize in the lottery's “$10,000,000 Cash King” instant ticket game, lottery officials announced on Tuesday, Jan. 10. 

Paquette, who plans on putting some of the money towards his dream 35th anniversary trip to Greece, opted in for a one-time payment $650,000 (before taxes), officials said. The Wilmington resident bought the winning ticket at E T D Food Mart, located at 365 Main Street in Tewksbury. 

As Paquette and his significant over depart for their Eastern European expedition, the store will get a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket. 

