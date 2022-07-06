Contact Us
Waltham-Based Raytheon Moving Corporate Headquarters to Virginia

Josh Lanier
The entrance to Raytheon Technologies headquarters in Waltham, Mass. The company announced Tuesday, June 7, that it would relocate its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Va., later this year.
The entrance to Raytheon Technologies headquarters in Waltham, Mass. The company announced Tuesday, June 7, that it would relocate its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Va., later this year. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Defense contractor and aerospace giant Raytheon Technologies announced Tuesday, June 7, that the company would move its headquarters from Waltham, MA, to Arlington, VA. 

The move will happen sometime in the third quarter of this year, but Raytheon didn't provide a specific date. The new offices will be in the Rosslyn neighborhood near its Intelligence & Space business, a news release said.

"The location increases agility in supporting U.S. government and commercial aerospace customers and serves to reinforce partnerships that will progress innovative technologies to advance the industry," the company said in a statement. "Washington, D.C., serves as a convenient travel hub for the company’s global customers and employees."

Raytheon has more than 100 employees at its current Arlington offices, and that number isn't expected to rise much, a spokesman told the Washington Post. The company also doesn't expect to reduce its force in Massachusetts. 

Raytheon Technologies has 600 locations across the United States in 44 states and territories. The company did not seek any financial incentives as part of the move, according to a news release. 

