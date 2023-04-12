'Bittersweet Moment': Award-Winning Cambridge Chocolate Shop Shutting Down

An award-winning chocolate shop in the Boston area known for its artisan candies is shutting down after 14 years of business.

EHChocolatier, located at 145 Huron Avenue in Cambridge, announced that will be closing its doors on Friday, April 28. The decision came as founders and co-owners Elaine Hsieh and Catharine Sweeney chose to pursue different paths outside of their lives in chocolate.

"Catharine will be retiring to spend more time with her family as well as traveling, gardening, and whatever else life brings," the shop's website reads. "Meanwhile, Elaine will be contemplating her next adventures (while drinking boba tea) and exploring new opportunities and collaborations."

EHChocolatier has been featured in countless media outlets and made multiple "best ofs" lists including ones in Boston Magazine, Food and Wine, and the New York Times.

The store, which has been making carefully-crafted handmade bonbons and confections since 2009, boasts chocolates that have the perfect "balance of flavor, texture and simple beauty."

Hsieh and Sweeney invited customers to visit the shop in the coming weeks to snatch their favorite snacks while supplies last.

"Although this is a bittersweet moment for us, we want to express our heartfelt thanks to each one of you for your support and loyalty over the years," the duo continued. "We will always treasure the moments we shared, and hope that our chocolates brought you as much joy as they did to us creating them."

