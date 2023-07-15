Body Of 17-Year-Old Boy Pulled From Water Near Shannon Beach In Winchester

The boy, whose name was not released, was swimming with a group about 100 yards offshore and outside the swim zone, state police said. At some point, one of the other swimmers noticed the teenager hadn't resurfaced.

A 911 call was made around 7 p.m. at Shannon Beach, and Stoneham and Winchester firefighters responded. Stoneham divers found the boy near where he'd gone missing in water that was about six feet deep, state police said.

State police are investigating the death.

