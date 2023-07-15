Fair 79°

Body Of 17-Year-Old Boy Pulled From Water Near Shannon Beach In Winchester

A 17-year-old boy drowned while swimming with friends at Upper Mystic Lakes on Saturday, July 15. Divers found his body after 7 p.m. 

Divers pulled the body of a 17-year-old boy from Upper Mystic Lakes on Saturday, July 15, after he drowned while swimming with friends, police said.
Divers pulled the body of a 17-year-old boy from Upper Mystic Lakes on Saturday, July 15, after he drowned while swimming with friends, police said. Photo Credit: Wikimedia/Doc Searls
Josh Lanier
The boy, whose name was not released, was swimming with a group about 100 yards offshore and outside the swim zone, state police said. At some point, one of the other swimmers noticed the teenager hadn't resurfaced. 

A 911 call was made around 7 p.m. at Shannon Beach, and Stoneham and Winchester firefighters responded. Stoneham divers found the boy near where he'd gone missing in water that was about six feet deep, state police said. 

State police are investigating the death.

