Beloved Watertown BBQ Eatery Closes, Community Sends Best Wishes To Owner

The Don's BBQ, located at 93 School Street in Watertown, announced that it was closed as of Wednesday, Aug. 30, according to posts on its social media website.

The Texas-style barbeque restaurant was known for its brisket as well as its New Orleans-style gumbo.

"Brisket was Award Winning! Great smokey flavor, easy salt and pepper rub with a great bite to it, fat melted almost as quick as melted butter, tons of taste in the fat too," wrote one rave Yelp review.

The Don's BBQ's owner, Sebastian "The Don" DiFelice, wrote that he made the decision to close only after "much consideration."

"Balancing the demands of the restaurant business with spending quality time with my loved ones has been a challenge, and I believe that now is the time to make a change," wrote DiFelice. "While it's a bittersweet decision, I am eager to be fully present in the lives of those I hold dear."

DiFelice wrote that customers' support and patronage meant the world to him — and his customers responded with similarly affectionate messages.

"Wishing you all the best, I can honestly say your candied ends were the most wonderful things to grace my mouth," wrote on Facebook commenter. "The rest of what we tried was top notch too. The best food we had during our stay in Boston."

"So sad to hear this Sebastian, but I totally get it and understand," read an Instagram comment. "Wishing you all the best in your next chapter."

Click here to read DiFelice's full letter to his customers.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.