'Authentic' New Restaurant Heads To Watertown, Replacing 'Old School' Watertown Eatery

Olespana Whiskey & Tap(as) promises authentic Spanish cuisine and a "unique" style bar in a location near Arsenal Mall in Watertown, according to a LinkedIn hiring post.

The restaurant will be housed in the former Mt. Auburn Grill space, according to Boston Restaurant Talk.

Mt. Auburn was an "old school" spot with dive bar energy, according to multiple Yelp reviews.

The new Spanish restaurant will be open for lunch and dinner.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.