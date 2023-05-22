Fair 61°

'Authentic' New Restaurant Heads To Watertown, Replacing 'Old School' Watertown Eatery

Watertown's next eatery is hiring staff to prepare to serve the community. 

The eatery's menu has not yet been released, but it promises authentic Spanish food.
Morgan Gonzales
Morgan Gonzales

Olespana Whiskey & Tap(as) promises authentic Spanish cuisine and a "unique" style bar in a location near Arsenal Mall in Watertown, according to a LinkedIn hiring post. 

The restaurant will be housed in the former Mt. Auburn Grill space, according to Boston Restaurant Talk. 

Mt. Auburn was an "old school" spot with dive bar energy, according to multiple Yelp reviews. 

The new Spanish restaurant will be open for lunch and dinner. 

