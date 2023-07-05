A Few Clouds 89°

Acton Dump Truck Rollover Crash Could Impact Your Drive Home

A dump truck crash sent one person to the hospital and closed down a road, officials say. 

The rollover crash occurred on Main Street in Acton.
Morgan Gonzales
An Acton Department of Public Works dump truck got caught on overhead wires on Main Street at Ledgerock Way in Acton and rolled over on its side on Wednesday, July 5, according to the Acton Police Department. 

Police and firefighters arrived at the scene around 1:36 p.m. 

The driver, an employee of the Acton Department of Public Works, was taken to a local hospital for evaluation. 

Main Street was closed while the truck was brought back onto its wheels. It remained closed as of 4:40 p.m. while low-hanging wires are repaired. 

The crash is under investigation by the Acton Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Section.

