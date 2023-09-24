Accused Violent Suspect Escapes During Trip To Marlborough Hospital: Police

Isaac Rivera is charged with domestic assault and battery, strangulation, assault and battery on a police officer, and illegal possession of a firearm, among others, Marlborough police said in a social media post.

Rivera escaped custody while at UMass Marlborough Hospital, authorities said. Police did not detail how he was able to leave without notice.

Police describe him as 5 feet, 7 inches tall with black hair, weighing 150 pounds, with brown eyes, and a goatee. He has a large tattoo on his right forearm that reads "Jackie."

He was wearing a hospital gown and yellow socks when he ran away.

Authorities ask anyone with information on his whereabouts or who sees him to contact Marlborough police at 508-485-1212.

Check back with Daily Voice for updates on this developing story.

