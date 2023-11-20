79-Year-Old Driver Hits Elderly Woman Crossing Street In Arlington: Police

Police and firefighters responded to a report of a car crash involving a pedestrian on Park and Wollaston avenues, police in Arlington said.

An investigation into the crash revealed that a Toyota Corolla hit the woman as she was crossing Park Avenue in a crosswalk.

The woman was treated at the scene, and she was rushed to a local hospital for further treatment, police said. No further details on her medical condition was immediately available.

A 79-year-old woman from Arlington was driving the Corolla.

She didn’t report any injuries, and she stayed at the scene to cooperate with the investigation, according to police.

Park Avenue was closed during the investigation and was reopened shortly before 4:30 p.m.

The Arlington Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section continue their investigation into the crash.

