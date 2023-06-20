33 Pounds Of Pot, $10K, 22 Cellphones Found In Hudson Raid; Suspect On The Run

Officers raided a Hudson home over the weekend and found the drugs, which have an estimated $250,000 street value, $10,000 cash, Psilocybin mushrooms, 22 cellphones, scales, and a loaded .22 caliber ghost gun, police said on Tuesday, June 20.

The one thing police didn't find was the man they say it belongs to. Investigators released his photo but not his name.

Authorities asked anyone who recognizes the man and knows his whereabouts to contact Hudson Det. James Connolly at 978-562-7122 ext. 206. You can remain anonymous.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.