33 Pounds Of Pot, $10K, 22 Cellphones Found In Hudson Raid; Suspect On The Run

If you've lost 33 pounds of marijuana, thousands of dollars in cash, and a mountain of drug-selling paraphernalia, the Hudson Police Department is holding it for you. 

Hudson police show off the pile of drugs, cash, drug-selling paraphernalia, and pistol they found in a weekend raid. They say it belongs to the man pictured, but officers don't know where he is.
Josh Lanier
Josh Lanier

Officers raided a Hudson home over the weekend and found the drugs, which have an estimated $250,000 street value, $10,000 cash, Psilocybin mushrooms, 22 cellphones, scales, and a loaded .22 caliber ghost gun, police said on Tuesday, June 20. 

The one thing police didn't find was the man they say it belongs to. Investigators released his photo but not his name. 

Authorities asked anyone who recognizes the man and knows his whereabouts to contact Hudson Det. James Connolly at 978-562-7122 ext. 206. You can remain anonymous. 

