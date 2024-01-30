The newly renovated home at 249 Highland St. in Newton houses four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and offers nearly 4,000 square feet of living space, a listing by Coldwell Banker Realty - Boston reads.

The spacious living room features a wood-burning fireplace, with access to a sunroom separated by glass doors.

The renovated kitchen is fully equipped with an oversized island, quartz counters, SubZero fridge, Miele dishwasher, six-burner Thermador stovetop, separate bar area, and an eat-in-kitchen, according to the listing.

Invite friends for a barbecue on the two-tiered deck, which features a built-in gas grill.

The second floor also has access to an attic space that functions as a playroom or office.

Tudor-style homes are a rare sight because they’re more expensive to build, and the design fizzled out after World War II, House Beautiful noted.

