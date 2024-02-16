26-Year-Old Killed In Route 495 Crash In Westford.

The crash occurred in Middlesex County around 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 15, at mile marker 84 in Westford.

According to Dave Procopio of the Massachusetts State Police, the crash involved a tractor-trailer that had struck and overrode a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck.

Westford Fire and EMS arrived on-scene and first responders began attempting to extricate the driver of the Tacoma,

The driver, a 26-year-old Essex County resident from Lawrence, was pronounced dead on the scene, Procopio said. The drivers of the other two vehicles were not injured.

A preliminary investigation indicates that a 2012 Volkswagen EOS was northbound in the right lane of Route 495, while a 2014 Freightliner tractor-trailer was northbound in the middle lane. A 2022 Toyota Tacoma was also traveling northbound in the same vicinity.

For reasons still under investigation, the VW struck the front right of the Freightliner, Procopio said.

The tractor-trailer exited the left side of the roadway into the grassy median, then re-entered the road where it made contact with the Tacoma. The Toyota overturned and was overridden by the tractor-trailer, state police said.

The operators of the tractor-trailer and the VW were not injured.

The crash remains under investigation by the State Police-Concord Barracks with assistance from the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, and State Police Crime Scene Services Section.

