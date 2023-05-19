A Few Clouds 69°

SHARE

2 Boats Collide On Mascuppic Lake In Tyngsborough, 1 Person Seriously Injured

A boater was seriously injured after two crafts collided Friday afternoon, May 19, on Mascuppic Lake in Tynsborough. 

Tyngsborough police were called to Lake Mascuppic on Friday, May 19, after two boats collided on the water.
Tyngsborough police were called to Lake Mascuppic on Friday, May 19, after two boats collided on the water. Photo Credit: Tyngsborough Police Department Facebook
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

Tyngsborough police and firefighters were called to the lake just before 5 p.m. after the collision. Both boaters were able to make it to shore. Authorities did not release their names. 

One of the boaters was seriously injured, and paramedics rushed them to an area hospital with serious injuries. The other did not need medical attention, Tyngsborough police said. 

Massachusetts Environmental Police are investigating the cause of the crash. 

to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE