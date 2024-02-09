Mostly Cloudy 35°

$1M Lottery Winner: Everett Man Has A Lot To Be Thankful For

An Everett man had a lot to be thankful for on Thanksgiving after he scratched off a $1 million winning lottery ticket on the holiday last year. He claimed the ticket and accepted his prize money recently. 

Lucio Tedesco

Photo Credit: Massachusetts State Lottery
Lucio Tedesco won the money playing the “Fabulous Fortune" $10 scratch-off ticket. 

He chose to take the lump sum payment of $650,000 (before taxes) rather than the annuity. 

Tedesco plans to pay off his mortgage and make some improvements to his home with the cash. 

He bought the ticket at McKinnon’s Market at 620 Broadway in Everett. The store will get a $10,000 bonus for the sale. 

There are two $4 million winning "Fabulous Fortune" tickets still in circulation as well as three $1 million winners. 

