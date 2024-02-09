$1M Lottery Winner: Everett Man Has A Lot To Be Thankful For

Lucio Tedesco won the money playing the “Fabulous Fortune" $10 scratch-off ticket.

He chose to take the lump sum payment of $650,000 (before taxes) rather than the annuity.

Tedesco plans to pay off his mortgage and make some improvements to his home with the cash.

He bought the ticket at McKinnon’s Market at 620 Broadway in Everett. The store will get a $10,000 bonus for the sale.

There are two $4 million winning "Fabulous Fortune" tickets still in circulation as well as three $1 million winners.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.