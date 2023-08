Paul Pratt won the money play the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “Waves of Cash” $5 instant ticket game.

Pratt chose to buy his ticket from dispenser No. 26 at Y-Not Variety at 140 Willow Ave. in Somerville because that is his wife Kathy's badge number, the lottery said.

Pratt took the lump sum of $650,000 before taxes rather than the annuity.

Y-Not Variety will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

