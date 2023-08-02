Mostly Cloudy 74°

14-Year-Old Tyngsborough Girl Dies After Being Found Unresponsive: Police

A teenager was found dead in her Middlesex County home earlier this week, and police are now investigating the cause, officials say. 

A 14-year-old girl was found unresponsive in her home on Monday, July 31, and doctors pronounced her dead after responders took her to a local hospital, according to the Tyngsborough Police Department and the Middlesex District Attorney's Office. 

First responders arrived at a home in Tyngsborough around 7:45 a.m. after they received a report of an unresponsive person. They provided emergency medical treatment to the girl but to no avail. 

Her death is under investigation. Chief Medical Examiner's Office will perform an autopsy to determine her cause of death. 

The death was not immediately ruled to be suspicious.

