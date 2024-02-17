Overcast 33°

$100,000 Lottery Ticket Sold At Woburn Convenience Store

One lucky lottery player in Woburn turned $30 into $100,000. 

Convenient 38 at 880 Main St. in&nbsp;Woburn

Convenient 38 at 880 Main St. in Woburn

 Photo Credit: Google Maps Street View
Josh Lanier
The Massachusetts State Lottery announced that a $100,000 lottery ticket was sold on Thursday, Feb. 15, at Convenient 38, a store at 880 Main St. in Woburn. The store will get a bonus for selling the winner. 

They won playing the 300X $30 scratch-off game. There are three remaining $15 million tickets, six $1 million cards, and 60 other $100,000 winners in circulation. 

The winner's name was not released. 

There was another $100,000 winner on Thursday as well. 

Someone in Marlborough got all five Mass Cash numbers correct during that night's drawing. 

Click here for a list of every Massachusetts State Lottery winner who won more than $600. 

