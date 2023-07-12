10-Year-Old Seriously Injured After Crashing Dirtbike Into Moving Car At Stow Airpark

The dirtbike, operated by a 10-year-old boy, crashed into a motor vehicle at the private Crow Island Airpark in Stow around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11, according to Stow Police and Fire Departments.

First responders provided medical assistance to the child, who had struck the vehicle head-on with his dirtbike.

The boy was flown by medical helicopter to a Worcester hospital to treat the serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries he sustained in the crash.

A preliminary investigation suggests that the dirt bike was heading east on a perimeter road and crashed into the motor vehicle on a blind corner.

The motor vehicle's driver stayed on the scene and is cooperating with the police.

Stow Police and the Massachusetts Environmental Police are actively investigating the incident.

