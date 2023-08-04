Woman Accusing Of Stabbing Boyfriend To Death In Easthampton Charged With Murder

Jean Marie Echevarria, of Easthampton, who is charged with murder in the killing of Brennan Bleau, 23, was indicted on July 20, the Northwestern District Attorney's Office said. She will be arraigned on Wednesday, Aug. 9.

She previously pleaded not guilty to the murder charge.

Investigators said Echevarria stabbed Bleau multiple times on March 14 at the Culdaff Street apartment they shared in Easthampton. When police arrived, they found blood in the snow outside and more leading into the home's kitchen, where they found Bleau's body.

Responders rushed him to an area hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead several hours later.

Echevarria told investigators that she and Bleau had gotten into a fight, and she grabbed a kitchen knife to protect herself, according to court records obtained by Western Mass News. Police noted she had minimal bruising on her legs but nowhere else on her body, per the court filings. She also told police that Bleau did not pick up a weapon.

Echevarria has been held without bail since her arrest a day after the slaying, police said.

Bleau's friends and family remembered him as a caring person with a deep passion for music and cars, per his obituary.

Brennen was an entrepreneur and very family oriented and was always so kind and had his best interests for everyone. He was known for having a smile that brightened the room every time he entered. He was respectful and had a laughter like no other.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hampshire Franklin and receive free news updates.