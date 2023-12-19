Debra Marini died several hours after she was seriously burned last week in a blaze at 99 West River Street in Orange, the State Fire Marshal's Office said on Tuesday. The homeowner, Vicki Kennedy, was also seriously hurt in the fire, but authorities said she is expected to recover.

The fire began just after 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 13, and tore through the home. Investigators believe the blaze started when a fire in a wood stove used for heating broke out into a three-alarm conflagration.

The two women were rushed to an area hospital but were later airlifted to Boston burn wards, where Marini died Thursday afternoon, Dec. 14, authorities said.

Two other people inside the home escaped with minimal injuries. Several dogs inside the house died in the blaze.

The home is considered a total loss.

A GoFundMe created to benefit the family has raised more than $57,000 as of Tuesday afternoon. The fundraiser's goal is $75,000.

Our dear friends, Sarah, Vicki, and Penny lost everything in a house fire on 12/14/23. Vicki is currently in the hospital being treated for burns and smoke inhalation. Deb, their friend who lives with them, is fighting for her life. All of Vicki's dogs were lost in the fire. The dogs on Sarah's side of the house were saved. One, Em, is being treated at the emergency hospital (VESH in Deerfield) for smoke inhalation.

Authorities have not released any updates on Kennedy's condition as of Tuesday.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hampshire Franklin and receive free news updates.