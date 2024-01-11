Vermont Man Behind Break-In Spree In Bernardston, Northfield: DA

Schuyler D. Gibson, of Brattleboro, Vermont, admitted to more than 20 charges, including seven counts of breaking into a motor vehicle, four counts of theft under $1,200, and theft with a credit card, the Northwestern District Attorney's Office said.

Gibson is accused of a spree of break-ins that began with a home invasion on Sept. 24 in Bernardston and continued with seven car break-ins the following day in Northfield, the prosecutor said.

