Vermont Man Behind Break-In Spree In Bernardston, Northfield: DA

A 40-year-old Vermont man will spend the next five years behind bars after pleading guilty to a string of car break-ins in Franklin County, where he stole from 11 victims, authorities said. 

 Photo Credit: Pixabay/diegoparra
Josh Lanier
Schuyler D. Gibson, of Brattleboro, Vermont, admitted to more than 20 charges, including seven counts of breaking into a motor vehicle, four counts of theft under $1,200, and theft with a credit card, the Northwestern District Attorney's Office said. 

Gibson is accused of a spree of break-ins that began with a home invasion on Sept. 24 in Bernardston and continued with seven car break-ins the following day in Northfield, the prosecutor said. 

