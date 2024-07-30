Teen Hit, Killed By Tractor Trailer Walking Along I-91 In Northampton

The teenager was walking on I-91 in Northampton near the southbound on-ramp of Damon Road/Bridge Street rotary just before 10 p.m. when he was struck, the Northwestern District Attorney's Office said.

The man died at the scene. His name was not released as authorities notified his family.

The 56-year-old Canadian truck driver remained at the scene of the crash.

No charges have been filed, but state police are investigating the circumstances leading up to the crash.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hampshire Franklin and receive free news updates.