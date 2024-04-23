Steven Skea is charged with two counts of breaking and entering in the nighttime, two counts of larceny in a building, and unlawful possession of a firearm without a permit, the Northwestern District Attorney said. The alleged burglaries happened last year.

He is being held without bail.

Skea is accused of breaking into two businesses in the dark of night and escaping with six figures worth of valuables.

He will return to court on May 16 for a possible change of plea, the prosecutor said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hampshire Franklin and receive free news updates.