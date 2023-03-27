Threatening School Shooting: Northfield Man Held Without Bail After Causing Lockdown, DA Says

A 46-year-old Northfield man is being held without bail after he allegedly threatened a school shooting on Friday, March 24, authorities said. The threat caused administrators at Northfield Elementary School to lock down the building and order students and teachers to shelter in place.

Theodore R. Sweeney Jr. is charged with threatening to commit a school shooting, two counts of threatening to commit a crime, and disturbing the peace, the Northwestern District Attorney's Office said. Sweeney pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Officials did not say how the threat was sent to the school or what it said.

Sweeney will remain in prison pending a dangerousness hearing set for Wednesday. His bail is set at $300,000, the prosecutor said.

