Police Rescue Injured Bear Cub In Erving

The cub was found off Route 2 in Erving after it had been hit by a car, Erving police said. Its hind leg was injured, and the baby could barely walk.

Erving Officer Brandon Bryant and Sgt. Adam Paicos responded and found the animal and its very worried mama bear around 7 p.m. Fearing for their safety, they called a biologist in Hubbardston who walked them through how to safely corral the cub without getting hurt, officials said.

Mama bear backed up and watched as Paicos grabbed the cub and gently placed it into a dog crate, police said.

Police passed the bear cub to MASS Wildlife, who took it to Tufts Animal Hospital for treatment.

"The cub is being kept comfortable and is receiving pain medication and supportive care," said Dr. Maureen Murray, director of the Tufts Wildlife Clinic at Tufts University, in a statement. "Veterinarians are assessing the injuries and will continue to provide treatment and monitor the cub over the coming days."

