Two Bodies Found Inside Huntington Home: DA

Josh Lanier
A friend found the bodies on Wednesday, Dec. 14, the Northwestern District Attorney's Office said on Friday. No foul play is suspected.
Police found two bodies inside a Huntington home this week. 

Gary Rom, 70, and Evelyn Korfias, 59, were found inside the house on 12 Nagler Cross Road on Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 14, the Northwestern District Attorney's Office said on Friday. The medical examiner is attempting to determine the exact cause of death, but, at this point, investigators do not believe it was foul play. 

State police detectives are working with Huntington police to investigate the scene. 

