Stop Of Vehicle With No Plates Leads To Narcotics, Firearms Bust In Whately

A Massachusetts State Police trooper on patrol in Franklin County busted a New England man and minor who were in possession of drugs and illegal weapons, authorities announced.

Trooper Tyler Hersom was on patrol at approximately 3 p.m. on Tuesday, March 22 when he stopped a vehicle on I-91 in Whately for driving without front or rear license plates.

During the subsequent stop, investigators said that Hersom found five people inside the vehicle, and the driver, Shaftsbury, Vermont resident Dylan Graskey, age 35, was allegedly “deceptive,” according to police.

“While speaking to the occupants, Trooper Hersom noted deceptive behaviors, inconsistent stories, and evasive answers then requested additional assistance,” police said.

According to police, during the investigation, a state police K-9 was deployed, and once completed, the five were permitted to re-enter the vehicle.

Police said that as the front seat passenger opened the door, Hersom spotted a white rectangular package in plain view under the seat, which was believed to be heroin.

Following that find, the five occupants of the vehicle were temporarily detained to allow troopers to fully search the vehicle, which led to the seizure of more than 1,000 stamped wax folds of alleged heroin.

The search led to the seizure of:

9mm pistol;

.22 caliber pistol;

1,150 stamped wax paper-folds of heroin;

35 grams of crack cocaine.

Graskey and a 16-year-old passenger from Springfield were both arrested and transported to Massachusetts State Police barracks in Northampton for booking.

Graskey and the minor were arraigned at Greenfield District Court and charged with:

Trafficking in heroin;

Trafficking in cocaine;

Two counts of illegal possession of a firearm;

Two counts of carrying a loaded firearm;

Two counts of illegal possession of a firearm in commission of a felony;

Possession of a large-capacity feeding device.

Graskey is being held in lieu of $200,000 bond, and the teen on $100,000 bond. The other three were issued criminal summonses and scheduled to be arraigned at Greenfield District Court at a later date.

