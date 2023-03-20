Stabbing In Orange: Police Nab Third Suspect After Multi-Town Chase

Police in Franklin County arrested a third man in an overnight attack that sent a man to the hospital with a stab wound and had police chasing suspects for hours, authorities said.

Juan Rodriguez, age 31, and Alex Santana, 31, both of Southbridge, were arrested and charged in the overnight attack near the intersection of North Main Street and Oxbow Road early Monday morning, Orange police said. Massachusetts State troopers just before noon arrested a 22-year-old from Longmeadow in the assault, though they haven't released his name yet.

Orange officers received a 911 call around 3:45 a.m. about a stabbing and found a man bleeding on the ground and a Chrysler speeding away, authorities said. One officer stayed with the victim while another went after the car.

The suspects sped through New Salem, Shutesbury, and Pelham in the more than 25-mile pursuit before the Chrysler crashed in Belchertown. The three men inside jumped out and ran, officials said. Massachusetts State K-9 officers chased down Rodgriguez and Santana soon after the wreck.

State police arrested the final suspect just before noon in Belchertown, authorities said. All three are expected to be arraigned on Monday in Orange District Court.

The victim was taken to an area hospital, treated, and released, Orange police said. Officials did not release his name.

Orange police ask anyone who saw the incident or was in the area of North Main Street and Oxbox Road around the time of the stabbing to contact investigators at 978-544-2129.

