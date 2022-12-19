South Hadley Man Pleads Not Guilty To Killing Father, Trying To Burn Down Home: DA

A 35-year-old South Hadley man accused of killing his father and burning down the house they shared pleaded not guilty to charges in connection with his father's slaying, authorities said.

Craig R. Weise is being held without bail after he pleaded not guilty to the murder of his 70-year-old father David Weise on Monday, Dec. 19, the Northwestern District Attorney's Office reports.

Craig was charged on Wednesday, Dec. 7, with the murder of his father and attempted arson, as previously reported by Daily Voice.

Police discovered David's body at his home at 37 Lawn Street on Sept. 9 after a healthcare agency called officers to request a welfare check, the prosecutor said.

They also found evidence of burning inside the house as well. Police handed the case over to the Chief Medical Examiner, who ruled the death a homicide.

Investigators in Holyoke tried to speak with Craig about the killing the following day, but he attacked the officers and was Tased, the Daily Hampshire Gazette reported.

He was held ever since at the Hampden County House of Correction on charges of assault and battery on a police officer, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest, reports said.

“Investigators have worked tirelessly since Mr. Weise’s body was discovered on September 9 to identify the perpetrator of this crime,” Northwestern Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Suhl said in a press release. “We are confident in the evidence we’ve gathered.”

The case was continued until Jan. 20 for a status hearing and the appearance of new counsel for Craig, the DA's Office said. By that date, Craig is expected to have a new attorney.

The investigation is ongoing

