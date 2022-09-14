Contact Us
Police ID North Carolina Woman, 53, Killed In Crash On Route 116 In Ashfield

Pleasant Street and Route 116 in Ashfield.
Pleasant Street and Route 116 in Ashfield. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Tevenet on Pixabay

Authorities have identified a 53-year-old woman who died in a two-car crash in Western Massachusetts over the weekend as Rebecca Whitehead of Winston-Salem, NC. 

The Franklin County crash happened in Ashfield at the intersection of Pleasant Street and Route 116  around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, the Northwestern District Attorney's Office said. 

Whitehead died at the scene of the crash around 6:10 p.m., the office continued. No one else in her vehicle. 

The driver of the other vehicle involved, a 22-year-old man from East Longmeadow, was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the office said. No other injuries were reported. 

The crash is under investigation. 

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

