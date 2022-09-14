Police ID North Carolina Woman, 53, Killed In Crash On Route 116 In Ashfield

Authorities have identified a 53-year-old woman who died in a two-car crash in Western Massachusetts over the weekend as Rebecca Whitehead of Winston-Salem, NC.

The Franklin County crash happened in Ashfield at the intersection of Pleasant Street and Route 116 around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, the Northwestern District Attorney's Office said.

Whitehead died at the scene of the crash around 6:10 p.m., the office continued. No one else in her vehicle.

The driver of the other vehicle involved, a 22-year-old man from East Longmeadow, was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the office said. No other injuries were reported.

The crash is under investigation.

