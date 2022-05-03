One Killed In Belchertown Crash

One person was killed during a single-vehicle crash in Western Mass.

It happened in Hampshire County around 5 p.m. Monday, May 2 in Belchertown.

When officers responded to the scene at 606 North Washington St., the driver, the only occupant, was pronounced dead at the scene, said the Belchertown Police.

The identity of the victim is not being disclosed at this time.

The crash is under investigation by the Belchertown Police, the state police, and the Northwestern District Attorney's Office.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.