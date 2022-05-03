Contact Us
Hampshire Franklin Daily Voice serves Amherst, Belchertown, Deerfield, Easthampton, Greenfield, Hadley, Montague, Northampton, Orange & South Hadley
Return to your home site

Menu

Hampshire Franklin Daily Voice serves Amherst, Belchertown, Deerfield, Easthampton, Greenfield, Hadley, Montague, Northampton, Orange & South Hadley

Nearby Sites

  • Hartford
    serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
  • Hampden
    serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
  • Worcester
    serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
Police & Fire

One Killed In Belchertown Crash

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The area of the fatal crash.
The area of the fatal crash. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

One person was killed during a single-vehicle crash in Western Mass.

It happened in Hampshire County around 5 p.m. Monday, May 2 in Belchertown.

When officers responded to the scene at 606 North Washington St., the driver, the only occupant, was pronounced dead at the scene, said the Belchertown Police.

The identity of the victim is not being disclosed at this time.

The crash is under investigation by the Belchertown Police, the state police, and the Northwestern District Attorney's Office.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.