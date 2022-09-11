North Carolina Woman, 53, Killed In Crash On Route 116 In Ashfield

A 53-year-old woman from North Carolina was killed in a two-car crash in Western Massachusetts over the weekend, the Northwestern District Attorney's Office said.

The Franklin County crash happened in Ashfield at the intersection of Pleasant Street and Route 116 around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, the office said. The woman died at the scene of the crash around 6:10 p.m., the office continued.

The driver of the other vehicle involved, a 22-year-old man from East Longmeadow, was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the office said. No other injuries were reported.

The crash is under investigation.

The identity of the woman, who is from Winston-Salem, has not yet been released.

