Man Accused Of Assaulting Police Officer At Northampton CVS

A police officer in Western Massachusetts was hospitalized after being attacked by an unruly customer who was making a scene at an area CVS, authorities announced.

In Hampshire County, officers from the Northampton Police Department responded to CVS on Main Street at approximately 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 5, where there was a report of a man inside the store causing a disturbance.

Police said that after multiple attempts to deescalate the situation, the man was asked to leave CVS by the staff and refused to do so. The nature of the disturbance was not disclosed by investigators.

According to police, officers then attempted to escort the suspect out of the store, at which point he became combative, assaulting one officer by shoving him into a metal shelving unit, injuring him.

The officer was transported to Cooley Dickinson Hospital by paramedics, where he was evaluated, treated for a wrist and facial injury, and later released.

The suspect - whose name has not been released - was taken into custody and charged with:

Assault and battery on a police officer;

Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon;

Resisting arrest;

Trespassing;

Disorderly conduct.

