Hadley Police ID Type Of Van That Critically Injured 13-Year-Old Boy In Hit-And-Run

Hadley police believe they've determined the type of van that sped away after critically injuring a 13-year-old boy in a hit-and-run crash earlier this week.

Surveillance video showed a white van with no descriptive markings plow into the teenager Tuesday morning as he crossed Route 9 near the Hampshire Juvenile Court area, the Northwestern District Attorney's Office said. After analyzing the footage, investigators believe it was a 2004 Ford Econoline van. It would have damage to the front, passenger-side corner, and passenger-side window.

The boy remains in critical condition from the wreck and police hope someone will recognize the van and call investigators about its whereabouts.

“We are actively investigating several leads, and we continue to urge anyone with information to call the Hadley Police Department,” said Northwestern First Assistant District Attorney Steven Gagne. “The smallest detail might be all that’s needed to help solve this case.”

Hadley authorities ask anyone with information on the case to contact investigators at 413-584-0883.

