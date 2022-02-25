Franklin County Man Admits To Child Porn Offenses

A Western Massachusetts man will spend years behind bars after pleading guilty to multiple child pornography charges.

Brian Cooper, age 64, of Turners Falls admitted in Springfield district court on Friday, Feb. 25 to distributing and receiving child porn over the course of more than a year, according to the US Attorney’s office in Massachusetts announced.

Specifically, Cooper pleaded guilty to:

Four counts of distribution of child pornography;

Six counts of receipt of child pornography;

Possession of child pornography.

US Attorney Rachael Rollins said that between April 2018 and October 2019, Cooper distributed, received, and possessed child pornography files depicting children engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

He admitted to distributing and receiving the child pornography files from online associates via Instagram.

Prosecutors said that a search of Cooper’s residence in October 2019 revealed thousands of child pornography files stored on a tablet and multiple thumb drives.

At the time of the search, Cooper was arrested on state court charges and has been detained since.

When he is sentenced on Wednesday, June 22, Cooper will face a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years and up to 40 years on the distribution and receipt of child pornography charges, and up to 20 years for possessing child pornography.

Rollins noted that each charge also provides for a mandatory minimum of five years, a potential life of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.