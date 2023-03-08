Four Pounds Of Coke, $40K: Police Score Massive Haul Of Drugs, Cash In Raid

A major task force made up of more than a dozen police agencies scored a bust worthy of their size this week in Franklin County, authorities said.

It began in December when police and DEA agents raided a home in Greenfield and seized 114 grams of cocaine, 650 bags of heroin/fentanyl mixture, and $113,000, the Greenfield Police Department said.

But one of the men arrested in that raid — who was out on bail — allegedly decided he wasn't done with the drug game. That's why on Monday, March 6, several police officers and federal agents raided him again and found even more, Greenfield police said.

Officers seized 2 kilos of suspected cocaine, 520 bags suspected of heroin/fentanyl, and $40,000 in cash, officials said.

Two men were arrested in the raid, but police have not released their names.

Along with Greenfield police, officers from Montague, State Troopers, DEA and FBI agents, and the Western Massachusetts Gang Task Force, officials said.

