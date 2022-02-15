Crash Involving School Bus Hospitalizes Three In Hampshire County

Three people were hospitalized after a car crash in Western Massachusetts involving a school van.

The crash took place Monday, Feb. 14, in Hampshire County in South Hadley, reported 22News WWLP in Springfield.

South Hadley Police told 22News a school van was made a left turn at the intersection of Newton and Lyman Street in front of another vehicle causing the crash.

Both vehicles had to be towed from the area.

The drivers of both vehicles and a passenger of the school van were hospitalized, the news channel reported.

The extent of their injuries was not known.

The school van driver was given a written warning for failing to yield at an intersection, 22News said.

Click here to read the entire 22News story.

