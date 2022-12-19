Car Crash Into Utility Poles Prompts Power Outages, Road Closures In Granby

Multiple customers will be without power after a car crashed into a utility police on a main route in Western Massachusetts, causing the route to be closed for the rest of the night.

The crash happened on East State Street (Route 202) in front of the Public Safety Complex in Granby on the afternoon of Monday, Dec. 19, according to Granby Police on Facebook.

The involved vehicle hit one pole that caused three or four more to collapse, police added. Granby Police Chief Kevin O’Grady said a person was “trapped” inside the vehicle that was “possibly on its side," according to Western Mass News. Their injuries were not specified.

Traffic was being diverted down North and Lyman Streets as a result, police said.

In addition, over 1,000 people were without power at the time of the crash, Western Mass News reports. Updates on the power outages can be found on MEMA's interactive map.

Drivers were also being told to avoid the area as much as possible. Police will provide more information once it becomes available.

