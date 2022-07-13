Brush Fire Torches 11 Acres At Former Landfill In Granby

Firefighters from several departments helped contain an 11-acre brush fire that occurred in Hampshire County Tuesday, the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services said in a release.

Granby firefighters responded to the fire in area of a former landfill at 11 New Ludlow Road around 2:35 p.m. on Tuesday, July 12, the department said.

It was soon brought to multiple alarms and required help from several neighboring departments and statewide task forces. Granby Fire Chief Michael O’Neill said the massive blaze was mostly fueled by whipping winds and dry vegetation.

“Central and eastern Massachusetts remain in drought status, and we’re asking everyone to be careful and thoughtful with any open flames outside," O'Neill said. "Whether you’re smoking, camping, grilling, or using power equipment, please remember that big fires start small and use extra caution.”

Overall between 50 to 60 firefighters from eight mutual aid companies battled the fire, the department said. Chief O'Neil said residents could expect to smell methane as a result of off-gassing from materials burned by the flames.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

