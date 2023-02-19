17-Year-Old From Huntington Last Seen Leaving Retreat House Days Ago: Police

Northampton Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing teenager from Huntington who was last seen last week leaving a retreat home.

Joshua West, age 17, was last seen leaving a house at the Retreat at Norwich Lake on Thursday, Feb. 16, according to department's Facebook page.

Joshua is described as 5-foot-9, weighing 130 pounds and was last seen wearing blue jeans, sneakers, a red long-sleeve shirt, and gray hooded sweatshirt, police said. He also might have been spotted on Route 66 heading towards Northampton later that day, police added.

Anyone with information about Joshua's whereabouts is asked to contact the Massachusetts State Police Russell Barracks at 413-862-3312 or the Huntington Police 413-586-1508.

