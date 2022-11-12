Grandmother Killed In Millers Falls Fire Was 'Most Caring, Nicest Person'

A family in Western Massachusetts is mourning the loss a 66-year-old woman who tragically lost her life in a fire earlier this week.

Janelle Verchot said her grandmother Judy Verchot, who worked at UMass Amherst for years, "was the most caring, nicest person," in an interview with Daily Voice.

Janelle said she was "extremely close" with her grandmother and often lived with her throughout her childhood.

"Every night when I was little, we would both sit in her chair in the living room watching crime shows and eating a bowl of ice cream," she said. "Other people always came first. She loves everyone and everyone loved her."

Unfortunately, Judy died in a 2-alarm fire that occurred at her Millers Falls home on Tuesday, Nov. 8, as previously reported by Daily Voice. While everyone else living at the house escaped, Judy did not.

"She was engulfed in the room she was in and wasn’t able to get out," Janelle said according to a GoFundMe organized on the family's behalf. "My 6-year-old brother is now out of school and lost everything as well as my parents and my step-grandfather."

The rest of Janelle's family is now being relocated and the local community is actively collecting donations to help them get back on their feet.

"We have reached out to churches and they have put out a memo to their members for donations," the GoFundMe continues. "There is also a lot of damage to the white Ford Fusion from part of the house falling on it and getting melted."

In the wake of her grandmother's death, Janelle said the outpouring of support for her family has been incredible.

"It definitely shown that a lot of people [cared] for her whether they knew her or not."

People can donate to the family by cash, check or by clicking here. Anyone with questions can reach out to Janelle at 413-535-7504. In addition, tributes to Judy can be made here.

